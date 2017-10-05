The Monopoly Man Trolled The Equifax Senate Hearing

More than 145 million people were affected by the Equifax breach. For the last two days, former CEO Richard Smith, has been answering questions in front of Congress.

Meanwhile, sitting just a few rows behind Smith sat the Monopoly Man aka Rich Uncle Pennybags. We talking about the full on mustache, top hat, and monocle.

If you are wondering who Rich Uncle Pennybags is played by, well, that would Amanda Werner of ‘Piblic Citizens’. She dressed up to make a statement about forced arbitration clause, which are buried in the fine print. This is used a way to defraud customers and EVERYONE uses them.

To make matters worse, Richard Smith, will take home around $90 million as a part of his retirement package.