Christian Louboutin To Release New Line Of Red-Soled Shoes For Babies

For some, a pair of Chrisian Louboutins is the sign of ultimate luxury. The shoes are iconic, fashionable, and have that infamous red sole.

You know a real Louboutin when you see it.

Well for all those stylish moms who want your children to exude the same sort of penchant for high fashion, you can now purchase your toddler their very own pint-sized pair of red-soled Christian Louboutin shoes.

Set to launch in November, Louboutin partnered with Gwyneth Paltrow’s company Goop in the release of the shoe. The Mary Janes are featured in red, blue, pink, and gold colors, each include a handmade ribbon on top and the brand’s signature red sole.

Louboutin has designed his first baby shoes, and well, they're as adorable as one could expect!! Super Adorable!😍👌💖👶👟❤ #LoubiBaby #WeekendWishList A post shared by Weekend Magazine (@weekendmagazine) on Sep 29, 2017 at 2:47pm PDT

The shoes will retail for $250, and will be available November 16th exclusively on Goop.

Via Cosmopolitan