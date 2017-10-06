Comedian Ralphie May Dead At 45

(Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for T.J. Martell Foundation)

TMZ is reporting that Comedian Ralphie May has passed away at the age of 45.

According to the report, May died as a private residence in Las Vegas Friday morning. Adding that the comedian has been battling pneumonia and suffered a cardiac arrest.

May fished second on ‘Last Comic Standing’ back in 2003 and has had several comedy specials, including a Netflix Special since.

May and wife Lahna Turner filed for divorce back in 2015. He is survived by his children April June May and August James May. He was 45.

