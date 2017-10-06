Netflix Is Raising Prices Again

Bad news Netflix fans, they’re bumping up prices again.

A little of a year ago, the internet streaming service raised their prices by $1. While that isn’t a lot of money, it is a little concerning that they’re already price hiking again.

If you’re on the Netflix $9.99 plan, you payment is going up another $1…to $10.99 a month. If you’re on the premium plan at $11.99, you will see an increase of $2…$13.99 a month. Now for those of you on the basic plan at $7.99, you are in luck! There’s no price hike for you.

The price increase starts on October 17th.