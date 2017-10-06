Despite being neighbors just 40 miles apart, Dallas and Fort Worth could not be more different. Fort Worth is often associated with the rustic side of life, with cowboys, horses, and nods to the West. But, they don’t call Fort Worth Funky Town for nothing though.

If you’ve ever lived in Funky Town, run down this list of “You Know You’re From Fort Worth When…” and see how many items you can check!

You get your coffee from Avoca because you’re too cool for Starbucks.

A new Café carrying our coffee and products. @modbar @mahlkonigusa @wilburcurtisco @sterling_tea @avocacoffeeroasters #espresso #dripcoffee #icedteas #hotteas A post shared by AVOCA Coffee Roasters (@avocacoffeeroasters) on Mar 1, 2017 at 9:36am PST

You know what the New Orleans-Style is.

In case you don’t know, New Orleans-Style is their STRONGEST brew, made with syrup and milk over ice.

Ice coffee from Avoca. New Orleans style! A post shared by Ashleigh (@ashleighharlowe) on Jan 18, 2015 at 1:28pm PST

You schedule your events around TCU sporting activities.

It seems the whole city of Fort Worth shuts down every Saturday afternoon, because everybody bleeds Purple.

You have a curated ranking of taco joints.

There are plenty to choose from: Salsa Limón. Taco Heads. Yucatan Taco Stand. You really can’t go wrong with any kind of taco.

How about a strawberry margarita for your brunch time? Special drink, just at Salsa Limon Centro, Downtown Fort Worth. #Verano pic.twitter.com/L4Fs8giU2N — MiloRamirez (@Salsa_Limon) July 30, 2017

You never get tired of barbecue.

Much like out taco theory, you can never go wrong with barbecue, and Fort Worth, again, has PLENTY of AMAZING spots to choose from, from Heim, Riscky’s, Woodshed and Railhead.

Angelo's, Fort Worth, Texas #photoglife #txbbq #greattaxidermy A post shared by R.J. Hinkle (@rjhinkle) on Sep 19, 2017 at 9:59am PDT

You have your parking hacks for downtown, West Seventh, the Near Southside and TCU.

Parking is tough downtown, especially if you don’t want to pay, but if you’re a native Fort Worthian, you know ALL the best spots and secret places to score some free parking.

A new lot is open near West 7th Street in Fort Worth to help ease parking problems: https://t.co/936XeknEoJ — NBC DFW (@NBCDFW) October 6, 2017

Public art = photo op.

Fort Worth is beautiful, as long as you know where to look!

Someone said that art is everywhere around us, if we only know where to look. Here are 15 public art pieces in FW. https://t.co/uAFfRebQP6 pic.twitter.com/DaklhrXgLf — Fort Worth (@VisitFortWorth) March 12, 2017

You have an affinity for all things vintage.

Along with its affinity for the rustic, Fort Worth has an affinity for the vintage, ranging over everything from decor to clothing!

Fort Worth ofrece una excelente variedad de tiendas, como W Durable Goods. #SeeFortWorth pic.twitter.com/sIwdlElYg4 — Turistampa (@TuristampaNews) September 11, 2016

You’re friends with someone who runs a big business…

You might just happen to be neighbors with the CEO of a HUGE national corporation, but he doesn’t want to leave the small town feel Funky Town has to offer…

…or someone who owns a relatively popular local business.

…or you might just happen to be neighbors with the fella who owns the local ice cream joint or barber shop. Fort Worth brings all these people together!

Live music is your jam.

Billy Bob’s. Need we say more?

You own a pair of cowboy boots.

Cowboys and culture, Boots and Opera. We ARE in Fort Worth! pic.twitter.com/oR9xmxPLxT — Matt Dufrene (@Matt_Dufrene) May 7, 2016

Starting day 2 of #NAMA17 at the Fort Worth Stockyards y'all. Cattle. Cowboys. And Boots. pic.twitter.com/hiP9iVjOUO — Niki VanDuzer (@NikiVanD) April 26, 2017

You’re just a straight-up nice person.

Ok. This isn’t exactly exclusive a Fort Worth thing, but it definitely a Texas thing! Southerners are just nicer, which is one of the many reasons we never want to leave!

Via FWTX