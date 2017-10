Tom Petty may be gone, but he’ll never be forgotten. So many people loved his music. Most of us know it by heart. And if you’re a Florida Gator fan, you and 90,000 other fans can sing “I Won’t Back Down” in the middle of the game.

On Saturday, the Florida Gators took on LSU in Gainesville. Sadly the game did not end well for the Gators. However, fans did manage to capture this amazing footage of the entire stadium singing along to Tom Petty.

Wow! We have chills!