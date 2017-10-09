Actors/Actresses Who Used To Be Roommates

(Photo by Angela Weiss/Getty Images)

We all have to start somewhere and these celebs actually were roommates together during their early 20s.

Some were roommates at a college dorm to living in Hollywood trying to make it big! Well, here are some of the celebs who used to share rooms together….

Ryan Seacrest and Jensen Ackles

Robin Lord Taylor and Billy Eichner

Rachel Bloom and Ilana Glazer

James Corden and Dominic Cooper

Justin Timberlake and Ryan Gosling

Ben Affleck and Matt Damon

Glen Powell and Chord Overstreet

Avril Lavigne and Ryan Cabrera

Judd Apatow and Adam Sandler

Michelle Williams and Ryan Gosling

Dianna Agron and Lea Michele

Miles Heizer and Mae Whitman

Milo Ventimiglia and Penn Badgley

Melissa McCarthy and Brian Atwood

Jason Segel and Chris O’Dowd

Ewan McGregor and Jude Law

Raven-Symone and Lindsay Lohan

Justin Long and Jonah Hill

to check out the full list and where they roomed, click here.

 

Marco A. Salinas

 

article via eonline.com

