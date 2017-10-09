Actors/Actresses Who Used To Be Roommates

We all have to start somewhere and these celebs actually were roommates together during their early 20s.
Some were roommates at a college dorm to living in Hollywood trying to make it big! Well, here are some of the celebs who used to share rooms together….
Ryan Seacrest and Jensen Ackles
Robin Lord Taylor and Billy Eichner
Rachel Bloom and Ilana Glazer
James Corden and Dominic Cooper
Justin Timberlake and Ryan Gosling
Ben Affleck and Matt Damon
Glen Powell and Chord Overstreet
Avril Lavigne and Ryan Cabrera
Judd Apatow and Adam Sandler
Michelle Williams and Ryan Gosling
Dianna Agron and Lea Michele
Miles Heizer and Mae Whitman
Milo Ventimiglia and Penn Badgley
Melissa McCarthy and Brian Atwood
Jason Segel and Chris O’Dowd
Ewan McGregor and Jude Law
Raven-Symone and Lindsay Lohan
Justin Long and Jonah Hill
to check out the full list and where they roomed, click here.
Marco A. Salinas
article via eonline.com