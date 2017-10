The final Justice League trailer dropped over the weekend.

The film opens just over a month from now, and features a big tease as to whether Superman will return. The main comment everyone seems to be making about the trailer is how emotional it is, but we’re loving Jason Mamoa playing Aquaman as a triton-slinging superhero surfer dude. “Yeah-ya!” Lots of explosions and terrific effects, but please – don’t let them mess this one up.

Justice League hits theaters on November 17th.