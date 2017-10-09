Coach Gene Stallings Honored At Texas A&M Less Than A Week After Having A Heart Attack

By Jody Dean
Filed Under: Alabama, Football, gene stallings, junction boys, Texas A&M
Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Gene Stallings celebrates after the Outback Bowl against the Michigan Wolverines in Tampa, Florida. Alabama won the game, 17-14.

One of the finest men in the history of college football was honored over the weekend. Actually, Gene Stallings is one of the finest men, period – but he also happens to be the former coach of both Texas A&M and Alabama.

So, before the game Saturday, Coach Stallings was honored on the field along with other Aggie greats – less than a week after having a heart attack. Yes, you heard that correctly: just last week, the 82-year-old Stallings had a heart attack.

No surprise that one of Bear Bryant’s original Junction Boys would get up and keep going – and for those who don’t remember, Stallings also served under Tom Landry as an assistant Cowboys coach for 14 years.

