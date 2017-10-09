Harvey Weinstein Fired From His Own Company By His Brother

Less than a week after sexual harassment accusations came forth on Harvey Weinstein, the company he co-founded is already backing away.

Harvey Weinstein , who has been considered one of the biggest influences in Hollywood, has been fired from the Weinstein Company. According to board member Lance Maerov, he was made aware of a company code of conduct violation by Weinstein last week.

After an investigation by an outside lawyer, Weinstein was notified on Sunday via email that he would no longer be working with the company. The firing was handed down by four of the remaining board members, one of which includes Harvey’s own brother.

In addition to Harvey’s firing, five other board members resigned. As expected, the Weinstein Company is on damage control.

