Jerry Jones Officially Says Cowboys Players Won’t Play If They Disrespect The Flag

A few weeks ago, we broke the fake news story that Jerry Jones mandated the Dallas Cowboys stand for the National Anthem. At the time, that story was fake. Jerry had made no such comment. However, when the Cowboys knelt last week before the anthem, Jones gave us a pretty clear answer.

In case there was any confusion after that, Jones went ahead and made it known that those Dallas players who choose to kneel during the anthem, will not play. According to Brandon George of the Dallas Morning News, Jerry said…

If there is anything disrespecting the flag, then we will not play. Period. We’re going to respect the flag and I’m going to create the perception of it. We cannot in anyway give the implication that we tolerate disrespecting the flag. We know that there is a serious debate in this country about those issues, but there is no question in my mind, that the [NFL] and the Dallas Cowboys are going to stand up for the flag. But let me be real, real clear: The thing that the National Football League needs to do and the Dallas Cowboys are going to do is stand for the flag. We’re going to do that. It’s the rules that are on the book in my opinion.”

And there you have it.