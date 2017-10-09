’90s kids rejoice because Sabrina the Teenage Witch is coming back!

Riverdale creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa is heading the Sabrina reboot, based on his comic book adaptation of the show, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.

Perfect project for October as the #Riverdale family expands….and 9 days to premier night!….oh….watch Fallon tonight as well! ❤️😎🐍🎃 A post shared by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa (@writerras) on Oct 3, 2017 at 4:08pm PDT

❤️ A post shared by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa (@writerras) on Sep 20, 2017 at 11:00am PDT

Much like the comic, we can expect a darker, more sinister version of the Sabrina reboot. Both Melissa Joan Hart and Nate Richert are expected to reprise their role, and since Sabrina and popular Netflix series Riverdale are both set set in the same universe, a crossover episode is likely to occur.

@CarolineRhea and I both have a lot less hair now. pic.twitter.com/GymQMJUTg6 — Nate Richert (@NateRichert) August 31, 2015

We can expect more details about the reboot soon!

Via Seventeen