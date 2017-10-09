“Sabrina The Teenage Witch” Is Coming Back!

Filed Under: 90s, Melissa Joan Hart, Netflix, new, reboot, Revival, riverdale, Sabrina The Teenage Witch, Television, TV
(Photo by Frank Ockenfels/Warner Bros./Delivered by Online USA)

’90s kids rejoice because Sabrina the Teenage Witch is coming back!

Riverdale creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa is heading the Sabrina reboot, based on his comic book adaptation of the show, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.

❤️

A post shared by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa (@writerras) on

Much like the comic, we can expect a darker, more sinister version of the Sabrina reboot.  Both Melissa Joan Hart and Nate Richert are expected to reprise their role, and since Sabrina and popular Netflix series Riverdale are both set set in the same universe, a crossover episode is likely to occur.

We can expect more details about the reboot soon!

Via Seventeen

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.7 KLUV

Radio.com App
K-LUV Our Newsletter!
KLUV World Tour

Listen Live