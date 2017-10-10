Axl Rose Slams Vice President Pence Over NFL Game ‘PR Stunt’

By Hayden Wright

On Sunday, Vice President Mike Pence attended and abruptly left an Indianapolis Colts game in his home state of Indiana. In a statement, the former state governor claimed his walkout was due to NFL players’ peaceful anthem protest against police brutality: “I left today’s Colts game because President Trump and I will not dignify any event that disrespects our soldiers, our Flag, or our National Anthem.”

Critics of the Trump administration quickly condemned the decision as a “stunt,” including Indiana native (and Guns ‘N Roses frontman) Axl Rose. The rock icon, who had not tweeted since May 17, wrote a searing 42-character message: “Thanks WH 4 the $200k Colts game PR stunt.”

Rose cited the reported cost of sending Pence to the game with security in tow, which some have called a political stunt.

Pence is not the first member of the administration to earn a rebuke from Axl. Last November, Rose tweeted: “Good people don’t listen to, acknowledge, nominate or elect people like Senator [now-Attorney General] Jeff Sessions.” On the road, Axl has spoken out against President Trump and his political agenda. During a Mexico show in December, the band destroyed a pinata shaped like the then president-elect.

