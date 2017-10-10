Cowboys Bet Between Husband And Wife Ends Poorly, Sets Jersey On Fire While Wearing It

A bet between a Florida couple went horribly wrong. Timothy Silyers was rushed to the hospital after losing a bet on the Cowboys-Packers game.

Silyers agreed to wear the jersey of the losing team while it was set on fire. Timothy’s wife, Brianna Hook, said the bet was to burn the jersey of the losing team, but Silyers, who was drunk at the time, decided to wear the burning jersey.

Timothy was rushed to the hospital and treated for third-degree burns on his hands and arm as well as second-degree burns to his back. Local authorities say they wont press charges against any consensual bet between two adults.

