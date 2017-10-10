Frankie Muniz Doesn’t Remember Starring On “Malcolm In The Middle”

Wait what! That’s about six years of his life he doesn’t remember.

Last night’s theme on Dancing with the Stars was ” The Most Memorable Year”. Unfortunately, Frankie Muniz had a hard time with the task since there are big chunks of his life that he’s missing.

In Muniz’ rehearsal video, the actor mentioned he can’t remember most of the important moments in his life, including Malcolm in the Middle. Apparently, Muniz has suffered multiple mini strokes and nine concussions. He’s not sure if this is a correlation as to why he’s missing memories, but it has to have something to do with it. His girlfriend Paige actually keeps a journal of everything they do together so he can go back and read it. Muniz said…

“Truth is, I don’t remember much [of my time on Malcolm. It almost feels like it wasn’t me.”

Bryan Cranston also made a cameo on the show. He’s been telling Muniz that it’ll “be his job to remember things.”

