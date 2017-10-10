Teen In Custody After A Texas Tech Police Officer Was Shot & Killed

19-year-old Texas Tech student, Hollis Daniels has been taken into police custody after the shooting death of a campus police officer.

According to reports, campus police were doing a welfare check in the student’s dorm room. Upon finding evidence of drugs as well as paraphernalia, officers took him in for questioning. While at the station, the student pulled out a gun and shot an officer in the head, killing him.

Somehow, the student managed to escape, which put the entire Texas tech campus on lockdown. Thankfully, Daniels was located almost immediately without harming anyone else.

Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of the fallen officer as well as the Texas Tecj family.

