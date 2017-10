Do you believe in ghosts? No? We may have the pictures to change your mind.

The Chive has gathered together 26 photos that date back all the way to the 1860’s that are pretty freaky.

Some of them could probably be explained away with trick photography, but being this close to Halloween we are choosing to believe it’s ghosts!

Rebekah will spend all day looking at these things, while David won’t even click on the link.

Click HERE to see the pics if you dare.