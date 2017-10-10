Watch The Final Trailer For Star Wars: The Last Jedi

On Monday night, Star Wars fans anxiously awaited the new Star Wars trailer. Of course, Monday Night Football dangled the bait for what seemed like hours. Even the halftime show got into it with a procession of stormtroopers on the field.

After waiting for what seemed like an eternity last night, the trailer is finally here!!! And it did NOT disappoint!

We see every major character, including the moment where Rey hands Luke Skywalker his lightsaber. Not to mention, one last chance to see Carrie Fisher as Princess Leia. And Kylo Ren looks more evil than ever. But the real takeaway here is will Rey fall to the dark side???

Star Wars: The Last Jedi hit theaters on December 15th.