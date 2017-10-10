Which Wich Announces New Line Of “DirkWiches” to Celebrate Nowitzki’s 20th NBA Season

Our favorite hometown hero is collaborating with sandwich brand Which Wich for a new line of sandwiches all for a great cause. To celebrate Dirk Nowitzki’s 20th NBA season, he’s teaming up with Which Wich to create a variety of “DirkWiches” that will even be paired up with a Dirk cup and “Dirk’s Chips.” Nowitzki’s 20-years-and-counting career in Dallas, has brought so many achievements to the Dallas Mavericks and himself from bringing both an NBA MVP award and an NBA championship to the city to becoming a top scorer ranking as the 6th leading scorer in NBA history. But Nowitzki’s contributions don’t stop there. The player also made an impact in the community through his foundation, The Dirk Nowitzki Foundation, which helps children reach their goals and dreams by providing education, and ensuring the health and well-being of the children. So it only makes sense that a dollar from every DirkWich sold at participating Which Wich locations will go to The Dirk Nowitzki Foundation.

For the diehard fans out there, you can even pick up a Dirk t-shirt available for purchase at participating Which Wich locations in the Dallas area. Of course, proceeds will benefit the foundation.

Dirk has mentioned in a statement about the collaboration, “It is exciting that Which Wich has created the DirkWich in support of my foundation. I’m humbled – and honored – that they’ve done this and I am grateful that so many nonprofits will benefit from their generosity.”

The DirkWich line offers a sandwich for everyone while also maintaining Which Wich style by adding a few elements of fun. The following DirkWiches, all named in honor of #41 himself, will be available with the special #DirkWich brown bag:

Dirkwurst – Authentic German Bratwurst links made from select cuts of pork, dressed with Bavarian-style mustard and sauerkraut on a soft pretzel roll.

Tall Baller (aka the double Wicked®) – Double portions of turkey breast, ham, roast beef and pepperoni, plus bacon, cheddar, pepper jack and provolone, stacked high, with lettuce, tomato and mayo on our toasted baguette.

The 41 Club – Sliced chicken breast, house made candied bacon and fresh avocado, with lettuce, tomato and mayo on our toasted baguette.

Swishwich® – This vegetarian Wich is piled high with fresh mixed greens, tomatoes, red onions, crisp cucumbers, alfalfa sprouts, and fresh avocado, with mayo and 1000 island dressing on our toasted whole wheat baguette.

MVPizza – Pepperoni, melted mozzarella and provolone topped with marinara and Flamin’ Hot Cheetos® then “dribbled” with cool Ranch dressing on our toasted baguette.

MFFL – Mavs Fan for Life – “The second best Cuban in town!” – Layers of hand-pulled fire-braised pork, ham, Swiss cheese, and thinly sliced pickles atop a coat of yellow mustard on our toasted baguette.

Which Wich will you choose?

https://twitter.com/darrenrovell/status/917762147580555264