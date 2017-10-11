Ellen Surprises Forth Worth 10-Year-Old With $20,000 Donation For His Charity

Braden Baker was born 75% deaf.  Now, the Fort Worth 11-year-old is making sure kids all over the world have the luxury of just being able to hear.

Braden started a GoFundMe page with the intent of raising $10,000 in order to fund hearing aids for underprivileged kids who could otherwise not afford them.  So far, he’s raised nearly $35,000.

Ellen DeGeneres heard about Braden’s efforts, and Braden even called Ellen his “biggest inspiration,” so of course, she invited him onto the show.  And of course, she gifted him $20,000 towards his charitable efforts!

So sweet!

Via Guide Live

