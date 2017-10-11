The Minnesota Vikings Have A Play Named After Justin Bieber

Filed Under: Biebs, Chicago Bears, funny, Justin Bieber, Minnesota Vikings, Monday Night Football, Music, NFL, Video
(Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images for Universal Music)

Anyone watching the Minnesota Vikings play the Chicago Bears on Monday Night Football might have heard an interesting audible call from the NFC North team.

An audible is when the quarterback changes the play at the last-minute, so will yell some random command or phrase so his team understands what the new play is.  The Vikings were on offense when quarterback Case Keenum decided to call an audible.  And if very much sounds like Keenum, or some other Viking called the new play “Bieber, Bieber!”

So, you got Bieber Fever, Minnesota?

Via Billboard

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.7 KLUV

Radio.com App
K-LUV Our Newsletter!
KLUV World Tour

Listen Live