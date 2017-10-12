Calm Down Everyone! Morgan Freeman Is NOT Dead

Here we go again. For the hundredth time, Morgan Freeman is NOT dead!

On Wednesday, Morgan Freeman was all over social media. Apparently, Freeman passed away peacefully in his home of Charleston, Mississippi at the age of 80. According to the report, the cause of death was unknown, but believed to be of natural causes.

Sorry folks, it just isn’t true! The story stems from a site called Action News 3, which is known for claiming numerous celebrity deaths. In fact the websites last celebrity death was Bob Barker, who is still alive and well and living in California.

And there you have it. Spread the word.