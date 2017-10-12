Chihuahua Displaced by Hurricane Harvey Finds Home in Washington D.C.

When Hurricane Harvey hit Houston, a Chihuahua named Lizzie was saved from dangerous flood waters and, thanks to generous rescue workers, sent away from the trouble zone.

I worked with @SBHendrix to tell the story of a chihuahua’s journey from Houston to D.C. after Hurricane Harvey. https://t.co/7BmxJ4Xcwj — Victoria M. Walker (@vikkie) October 11, 2017

Over the past four weeks, Lizzie traveled 1,400 miles over nine states, and was cared for by foster families and other volunteers in five different cities.

Lizzie’s long journey is now over. Kayla Robinson, an animal lover in Washington, D.C., has opened her home and heart and adopted Lizzie – with permission from her original owners.

Upon meeting Kayla, Lizzie was still a bit rattled, but after seeing all of the food and squeaky toys – as well as a warm bed – she calmed down and settled in.

Why so many miles and so many states? Here’s the entire story.