James Van Der Beek Shares His Own Story Of Sexual Harassment In Hollywood

In light of the Harvey Weinstein accusations, it’s sparked story after story from actresses about sexual harassment in Hollywood.

But what about actors? What about the men of Hollywood? Don’t kid yourself, sexual harassment can happen to men too. And Dawson’s Creek actor James Van Der Beek felt compelled to share his own story.

Van Der Beek took to Twitter on Wednesday to condemn Harvey Weinstein, then ultimately ended up sharing a personal experience of his own, from his younger years as an actor.

This is NOT ok! It doens’t matter if you are male or female…inappropriate touch, inappropriate speech, is NOT ok.

Thank you to James Van Der Beek for sharing his story. Hopefully, this will inspire others to come forward without shame.

