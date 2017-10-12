More Than 6,600 Texas Inmates Donated Commissary Funds To Hurricane Harvey Relief

It’s not just celebrities taking care of Texas in a time of crisis. Believe it or not, but our very own residents of the criminal justice system have given up their own money to aid Hurricane Harvey victims.

A little over 6,600 Texas inmates managed to raise $53, 863 out of their own commissary funds. The donations came from five different prisons, three treatment centers, and two halfway houses who donated to the American Red Cross. And they did this all on their own. Jason Clark, the Texas Department of Criminal Justice spokesman said…

“It’s just something they chose to do. They were requesting to donate money.”

The average donation per inmate was around $8. However if you really think about it, that’s a lot of money for an inmate. The commissary account isn’t a huge amount of money. It’s for buying things like toilet paper and personal hygiene items.

Amazing!