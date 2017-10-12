What Color Is This Shoe? Grey & Blue Or Pink & White???

It’s been two years since the greatest controversy the world has ever seen…the dress! Is it blue and black or white and gold?
Ok, it was scientifically proven to be blue and black. Case solved. However, we have a new color controversy brewing. This time it comes in shoe form.
Ladies and gents, what color is this shoe? Grey and blue? Or pink and white?
Ok, let’s take a poll!
If you saw gray and blue, bad news! The shoe is actually pink and white!
What is happening!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!