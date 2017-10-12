What Color Is This Shoe? Grey & Blue Or Pink & White???

It’s been two years since the greatest controversy the world has ever seen…the dress! Is it blue and black or white and gold?

Ok, it was scientifically proven to be blue and black. Case solved. However, we have a new color controversy brewing. This time it comes in shoe form.

Ladies and gents, what color is this shoe? Grey and blue? Or pink and white?

What colour is this pic.twitter.com/uGflVxsAEt — the shoe thing (@TFILDOLANS) October 11, 2017

Ok, let’s take a poll!

If you saw gray and blue, bad news! The shoe is actually pink and white!

THE REAL SHOE IS PINK & WHITE OKAY⁉️

The second pic was with flash & darkened, so it looks teal & gray. (depends on what lighting ur in) pic.twitter.com/FlbO3OEEuC — alisha🎃 (@dolansmalik) October 11, 2017

What is happening!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!