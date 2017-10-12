What Color Is This Shoe? Grey & Blue Or Pink & White???

Filed Under: Blue, Color, Grey, Pink, Shoe, the dress, White
(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

It’s been two years since the greatest controversy the world has ever seen…the dress! Is it blue and black or white and gold?

Ok, it was scientifically proven to be blue and black. Case solved. However, we have a new color controversy brewing. This time it comes in shoe form.

Ladies and gents, what color is this shoe? Grey and blue? Or pink and white?

Ok, let’s take a poll!

If you saw gray and blue, bad news! The shoe is actually pink and white!

What is happening!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.7 KLUV

Radio.com App
K-LUV Our Newsletter!
KLUV World Tour

Listen Live