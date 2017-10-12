When Your Photographer Manages To Snap A Family Pic Mid Kid Fall

Every parent has experienced that moment where your kiddo is falling and there’s just nothing you can do about it. It all happens in slow motion, but you can’t move. Your frozen in time as the fall play out right in front of your face.

It’s a horrible feeling…at least until you see the professional pic your photographer snapped right in the middle of the action. Thanks to Reddit User WakaFlockhart, who shared this amazing family photo.

Yep, that’s a framer!

Of course, we do have a few questions. How? Why is her body like that? Were you swinging her in the air?

We assume she’s ok since mom and dad posted this pic.