And Now We Have The Whataburger Whatababy!

(Photo by Layne Murdoch/NBAE via Getty Images)

Big week for the best burger chain in Texas! First the company signs a deal with James Avery. Then there’s the Whatamum. And now…the Whatababy!

Happy 1st Birthday to Miguel Macias! This lil nugget celebrated the big 1 with Whataburger! Rather than the typical cake smash pics, Miguel’s mom opted to celebrate the day with a full-sized Whataburger, fries, and a couple chicken strips.

Of course Miguel is also looking pretty dapper in his Whataburger orange suspenders and bow tie.

Looks like he’s a big fan of the fancy ketchup too!

 

