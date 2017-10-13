Shemar Moore Returns To Criminal Minds

A little over a year ago, Shemar Moore announced he was leaving Criminal Minds after 11 seasons. Not too long after that, there were rumors that he had problems with his costar Thomas Gibson.

Whatever his reasons for leaving the show, Moore is back! On October 25th, Moore will reprise his role as Derek Morgan in order to help Penelope Garcia solve a case.

Unfortunately, this isn’t permanent. Moore will only guest star on the series for this one episode. You can catch his episode on Wednesday, October 25th at 9PM.

You can also catch Shemar on the his new show S.W.A.T. which starts up in November.