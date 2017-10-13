Would You Board Flight 666 To HEL On Friday The 13th?

Ohhhhhhhh heck no!

If you believe in superstitions…if you’re worried about stepping on cracks and breaking your mother’s back…if you refuse to walk under ladders…avoid black cats at all costs…don’t break mirrors…this story will make you hide under the covers for the rest of the day.

Yes, today is Friday the 13th. Basically it’s the unluckiest day of the year. Or that’s the history behind it anyway. It’s been a thing for centuries.

Now, would you board flight 666 to HEL today? Believe it or not, but that’s a real flight and it’s happening today.

Can it get worse?

Flight 666 to HEL on Friday 13th pic.twitter.com/sZeaSFpVCD — Mike (@FR24mike) May 13, 2016

Nordic airline Finnair has been flying people to Copenhagen, Denmark, to Helsinki, Finland, every Friday the 13th since 2006.

Sadly, today is the last time flight 666 will hit the skies. After it’s scheduled flight today, the company will retire the numbers forever.