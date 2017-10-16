California Becomes First State to To Require Pet Stores To Sell Rescue Animals Only

By 2019, dogs, cats and rabbits sold in California pet stores must come from animal shelters of rescue organizations.

The law is designed to help reduce mass-breeding that often results in abusive and unhealthy conditions for the animals.

“This is a big win for our four-legged friends, of course,” said bill author, Assembly member Patrick O’Donnell, “But also for California taxpayers who spend more than $250 million annually to house and euthanize animals in our shelters.

“I am very grateful for the strong support we received from animal-lovers across the state and from Social Compassion in Legislation, the bill’s sponsor.”