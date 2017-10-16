California Becomes First State to To Require Pet Stores To Sell Rescue Animals Only

By Jenny Q
Filed Under: Animal Shelters, California, Jenny Q, Pets, Rescue Organizations
(Daniel Acker/Bloomberg via Getty Images

By 2019, dogs, cats and rabbits sold in California pet stores must come from animal shelters of rescue organizations.

The law is designed to help reduce mass-breeding that often results in abusive and unhealthy conditions for the animals.

 “This is a big win for our four-legged friends, of course,” said bill author, Assembly member Patrick O’Donnell, “But also for California taxpayers who spend more than $250 million annually to house and euthanize animals in our shelters.

“I am very grateful for the strong support we received from animal-lovers across the state and from Social Compassion in Legislation, the bill’s sponsor.”

More from Jenny Q
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.7 KLUV

Radio.com App
K-LUV Our Newsletter!
KLUV World Tour

Listen Live