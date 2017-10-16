Check Out The Final Trailer For Stranger Things 2

By Rebekah Black
Filed Under: final trailer, Halloween, Netflix, Season 2, Stranger Things

But what about Barb?????????????????

In less than two weeks, Strangers Things returns to Netflix with season 2!!! Of course, Netflix dropped the final trailer for the streaming series and it did NOT disappoint. Whatever is attacking the small town of Hawkins is back and it’s bigger than ever!

The entire cast is back with a few news faces like Sean Astin and Paul Reiser.

Unfortunately, still no signs of revisiting Barb’s story. Poor Barb. No one cares about what happened to her, even her best friend.

