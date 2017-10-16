Colin Kaepernick Has Filed A Grievance Against NFL Teams

The former 49er quarterback says NFL teams colluded to keep him out of the league.

Colin Kaepernick has hired a lawyer, according to sources, to represent him and his claim of collusion.

According to the collective bargaining agreement set by the players’ union and the league, teams can’t conspire to not sign a player. However, the CBA says the fact a player is not signed and even if there is proof of a player’s ability to play it the league, that doesn’t necessarily show collusion.

Kaepernick’s protest was against the unjustified killing of black men by police.

He has always said that he was not disrespecting the military of the flag, but making a statement about a serious issue plaguing the country. Since Kaepernick was without a team, the controversy had died down, until it was recently revived by Donald Trump.

It would seem Kaepernick has the skill to be an NFL quarterback. He led the 49ers to a Super Bowl.