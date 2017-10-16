Courtney Love Once Advised Young Actresses to Stay Away From Harvey Weinstein

It’s been said a lot during the past week that no one in Hollywood would speak out about Harvey Weinstein‘s behavior toward actresses, but it now appears that someone did — Courtney Love.

TMZ has uncovered 2005 red carpet footage in which the musician-actress is asked what advice she has for aspiring actresses who come to Hollywood.

After some hesitation, she first replies, “I’ll get libeled if I say it,” — meaning she’ll get sued for libel — but then says it anyway. “If Harvey Weinstein invites you to a party at the Four Seasons, don’t go.”

She’s since responded to the story by saying that although she wasn’t one of his “victims,” she was banned for life by the powerful agency CAA in 2015 for speaking out against Weinstein.

