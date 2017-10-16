Ex Green Beret, Nate Boyer, Is The Man Behind Kneeling During The National Anthem

Would you be shocked to learn that the man behind Colin Kaepernick’s protests in actually a United States Army Green Beret?

Nate Boyer – who also played in the NFL – was crushed when he saw Kaepernick first sitting, and reached out to the quarterback. If you want to send a message, Boyer reasoned, wouldn’t it be better to do so respectfully? And so, kneeling during the Anthem was born.

Now Boyer has written an open letter to Kaepernick and the NFL, along with everyone else. And if you don’t read anything else this week, let it be this.