Ex Green Beret, Nate Boyer, Is The Man Behind Kneeling During The National Anthem

By Jody Dean
Filed Under: Colin Kaepernick, green beret, Kneeling, Letter, Nate Boyer, NFL
(Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Would you be shocked to learn that the man behind Colin Kaepernick’s protests in actually a United States Army Green Beret?

Nate Boyer – who also played in the NFL – was crushed when he saw Kaepernick first sitting, and reached out to the quarterback. If you want to send a message, Boyer reasoned, wouldn’t it be better to do so respectfully? And so, kneeling during the Anthem was born.

Now Boyer has written an open letter to Kaepernick and the NFL, along with everyone else. And if you don’t read anything else this week, let it be this.

More from Jody Dean
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.7 KLUV

Radio.com App
K-LUV Our Newsletter!
KLUV World Tour

Listen Live