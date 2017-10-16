Ireland School Captures Ghostly Encounter On Security Camera

Just in time for Halloween, we have another ghostly encounter caught on tape!

Deerpark CBS is known as the oldest school on the south side of Cork City, Ireland. However, it might now be the most haunted school too!

Security cameras caught some strange activity happening in the middle of the night on October 1st, 2017. The action starts with a door at the end of the hallway. First it pops open, then it slams shut. But don’t stop watching. A few seconds later, the lockers start rocking. Then one locker bursts open, spewing papers out and onto the floor. And then the icing on the cake…this ghost kicks the snot out of the caution sign.

Awesome!!!

Now, obviously, our rational side thinks this could be an easy one to fake, but we really, really want it to be real!!! What do you think? Take our poll!