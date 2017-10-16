James Corden Apologizes For His Harvey Weinstein Jokes At Charity Event

Too soon?

Over the weekend, Late Late Show host James Corden hosted a charity event for amfAR. Right off the bat, the Harvey Weinstein jokes started flowing. He opened the show saying something to the effect of it was a “beautiful night in L.A., so beautiful, Harvey Weinstein invited it up to his room for a massage.” Even after some groans from the audience, Corden continued on with a few more jokes.

Of course, there were a lot of people unhappy with Corden’s jokes, including Rose McGowan. She did not have nice things to say about Corden…

YOU MOTHERFUCKING PIGLET https://t.co/UU9LitO9zJ — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) October 15, 2017

She also accused Corden of being good friends with Weinstein…

1) James Corden is a close friend of HW’s — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) October 15, 2017

Since then, Corden has apologized. The talk show host took to Twitter to explain himself.

To be clear, sexual assault is no laughing matter. I was not trying to make light of Harvey’s inexcusable behavior, (1/2) — James Corden (@JKCorden) October 15, 2017

but to shame him, the abuser, not his victims. I am truly sorry for anyone offended, that was never my intention. (2/2) — James Corden (@JKCorden) October 15, 2017

Hollywood has been making Weinstein jokes for years. Is it worse to make jokes when all sides know the accusations are true? Or is it worse that Hollywood has been making “inside” jokes for years?