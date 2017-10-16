Jody’s Monday Morning Quarterback

(Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

It took seven hours, but TCU stayed unbeaten in Manhattan, Kansas. UNT won a thrilling game with a 98-yard drive in the final minute against UT San Antonio.

Texas-OU was as hard-hitting a game as I’ve ever seen, but did Rebekah manage to avoid hearing any spoilers before she could watch the game on DVR? Texas A&M beat Florida – and Kevin Sumlin kept his job for another week.

And then there was the rabbit during the Stanford-Oregon game, which scored more than Oregon did.

Look at that speed!

And…too soon, Al Michaels. Too soon.

