Jody’s Monday Morning Quarterback

It took seven hours, but TCU stayed unbeaten in Manhattan, Kansas. UNT won a thrilling game with a 98-yard drive in the final minute against UT San Antonio.

Texas-OU was as hard-hitting a game as I’ve ever seen, but did Rebekah manage to avoid hearing any spoilers before she could watch the game on DVR? Texas A&M beat Florida – and Kevin Sumlin kept his job for another week.

And then there was the rabbit during the Stanford-Oregon game, which scored more than Oregon did.

Double tap if touchdown rabbit should win the Heisman Comment if you miss touchdown squirrel from earlier this season A post shared by FOX Sports (@foxsports) on Oct 14, 2017 at 10:18pm PDT

Look at that speed!

And…too soon, Al Michaels. Too soon.