Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner Are Engaged!

It’s the mashup we never knew we needed…the Jonas Brothers and Game of Thrones!

Congrats are in order for Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner, who got engaged over the weekend. Both Joe and Sophie posted a pic via Instagram of their hands (Sophie’s on top of Joe’s) adorned with some new jewelry. Now, we have to ask…is that a wedding band on Sophie’s hand too?

She said yes. A post shared by J O E J O N A S (@joejonas) on Oct 15, 2017 at 10:39am PDT

I said yes. A post shared by Sophie Turner (@sophiet) on Oct 15, 2017 at 10:39am PDT

If that is a wedding band, does that mean the wedding is happening soon? Or could they already be married?

Either way, congrats to the happy couple!