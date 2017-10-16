Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner Are Engaged!

By Rebekah Black
Filed Under: dnce, ENgaged, Game of Thrones, Joe Jonas, jonas brothers, sophie turner
(Photo by Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images)

It’s the mashup we never knew we needed…the Jonas Brothers and Game of Thrones!

Congrats are in order for Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner, who got engaged over the weekend. Both Joe and Sophie posted a pic via Instagram of their hands (Sophie’s on top of Joe’s) adorned with some new jewelry. Now, we have to ask…is that a wedding band on Sophie’s hand too?

She said yes.

A post shared by J O E J O N A S (@joejonas) on

I said yes.

A post shared by Sophie Turner (@sophiet) on

If that is a wedding band, does that mean the wedding is happening soon? Or could they already be married?

Either way, congrats to the happy couple!

