Johnny Cash Bike Trail Christened in Folsom California

By Annie Reuter

Johnny Cash’s legacy continues to be celebrated by the city of Folsom, California. On Saturday (Oct. 14), Folsom opened the second area of its Johnny Cash Trail which now includes a section for biking.

Cash’s daughter, Cindy Cash, cut the ribbon at the event and gave an emotional speech, reports The Sacramento Bee.

“If my dad could see all of you people here, 14 years after he died, he would say, ‘Why me? Why did everyone do this for me?'”Cash said.

The new section of the Johnny Cash Trail pays tribute to the late singer and his 1968 live album At Folsom Prison. The first section of the trail opened three years ago alongside the prison property.

The trail is far from complete. There are currently plans to build a 40-foot-tall statue of Cash, two 7-foot tall bronze guitar picks and a “Ring of Fire” that will fittingly glow like flame. In addition, a park with an amphitheater is being constructed at the site.