Lots of harrowing video out of California’s wine country from the weekend, but none more heart-stopping than this.

Two roommates trying to get out, and only barely doing so. In happened in Yuba County in pitch darkness – and although the two got out safely, a closed gate almost forced a different ending to the story.

NFSW language, so turn your speakers down – but given the circumstances, you can certainly understand why someone might be swearing.