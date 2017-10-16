Texas Man Accused Of Stealing $1.2M In Fajitas

Man, this guy really LOVES fajitas!

A South Texas man is being accused of stealing roughly $1.2 million worth of fajitas. For the last nine years, Gilberto Escaramilla, an employee of the Texas juvenile justice department has been allegedly stealing fajita meat. According to reports, he was over ordering meat, then turning around and selling it to his own customers.

Ironically, the whole plot came undone when Escaramilla called in sick to work. While he was gone, a driver from Labatt Food Service called with an 800 pound delivery. The woman who answered the phone was confused, since thy juvenile justice department doesn’t serve fajitas.

A few phones calls were made, receipts and budgets were pulled, and sure enough…$1,251,578 million in fajita meat and been bought over the years. The make matters worse, police discovered frozen Tex-Mex food in Escaramilla’s freezer at home.

Escaramilla is being charged with felony theft.