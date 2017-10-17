Carrie Fisher Sent A Cow Tongue To A Producer Who Sexually Assaulted Her Friend

It’s safe to say that Carrie Fisher wasn’t a person to shy away from controversy. In fact, her strong personality just wouldn’t allow any bull.

According to Carrie’s longtime friend, Heather Ross, the actress would not and did not sit back and keep quiet after Ross was sexually assaulted by an Oscar winning producer. Obviously, charges should have been brought against the unnamed producer, but that didn’t happen.

Instead, Fisher hand delivered the producer a fancy blue Tiffany box, tied with a pretty white bow containing a cow tongue from Jerry’s Deli. Along with it, a note saying…

“If you ever touch my darling Heather or any other woman again, the next delivery will be something of yours in a much smaller box.”

Ross went on to describe her horrific encounter with this producer. He picked her up in his car and in less than two minutes, had he seat pushed all the way down and was on top of her. She managed to get away, but not before being threatened with never working on another Hollywood movie again.

