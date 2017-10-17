Check Out The Latest Trailer For Black Panther

We are t-minus four months until the release date of Black Panther!

Now, we got our first glimpse of Chadwick Boseman as the Black Panther in Captain America: Civil War, which left us wanting more. Fast forward to a little over a year later and we are two trailers in to this epic comic book movie.

As far as we can tell, it doesn’t look like the Marvel movie will revisit the Black Panther’s father’s death. It seems as though things will pick up right where Civil War ended…a King with infinite amounts of money to create his super hero alter ego.

Of course Black Panther seems to have a lot of cool toys as well as a superbly trained army. It looks like this one is going to be action packed too!

Black Panther hits theaters on February 16th, 2018.