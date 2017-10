What is it about little tiny animals that we adore? Even better, little tiny animals doing smaller scale human things.

In this case, we have a hedgehog on a camping trip. This little guy has his own tent too! Not to mention his adorable fire pit and lantern, which comes with a tiny picnic table, ice chest, and even a grill!

Go ahead and prepare yourself for the utter cuteness…

I think I need a hedgehog. #imgur A post shared by imgur (@imgur) on Oct 16, 2017 at 5:02pm PDT

Yep, day made!