Remember The AFL Boycott In 1965?

Ever hear of the 1965 AFL Boycott?

It happened over the league’s all-star game that year, which was scheduled to be played in New Orleans – which, at the time, was the largest American city of any kind without a major sports franchise. After several incidents of racism leading up to it, African-American players selected to the game announced they would boycott the contest – and it was eventually moved to Houston.

One of the primary figures involved? UNT legend Abner Haynes.

It’s worth noting that every player involved in the boycott was out of football completely within 3 or 4 years – and players to this day believe their early exit from the sport they loved was due to the stand they felt necessary to take.