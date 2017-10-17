Selena Gets A Google Doodle

Exactly 28 years ago, October 17th, 1989, Selena Quintanilla released her debut album. Sadly, her life came to a tragic end at the height of her career, after Yolanda Saldívar, a member of her fan club who got caught embezzling money, killed her.

If you’re from Texas, you already know that Selena has her own holiday on April 16th, which is her birthday. But for the last 2 years, Perla Campos, Global Marketing Lead for Google Doodles has been trying to get Selena her own Google Doodle. Campos said…

“This is someone I looked up to my entire my life and I wanted to create something special.”

Well, today is the day that Selena gets her own Google Doodle.

The Google team worked with the Quintanilla family in order to get the doodle just right. Plus, they’re also launching special Selena exclusive content collection within the Google’s online Arts & Culture Exhibit.