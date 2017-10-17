The Eagles Begin Short Tour Tonight

With the help of Vince Gill and Deacon Frey, the son of the band’s late co-founder Glenn Frey, The Eagles kick off a five-date, four-city run tonight in Greensboro, North Carolina.

These shows follow up their performances at Classic West, Classic East and Classic Northwest. And guitarist Joe Walsh tells us this go-round for the band, despite the loss of Glenn, has been energizing.

Joe Walsh says the audiences the Eagles have been attracting this year since reuniting following Glenn’s death.

“There’s a new group of people who weren’t around when the records were made and they’re checking us all out ’cause they grew up hearing our music. And some of them are coming to see us for the first time and that’s a wonderful energy.”

Following Greensboro, the Eagles are off to Atlanta for two shows. They’ll then hit Louisville, Kentucky, and the finale — for now — is set for October 27th in Detroit.