Tom Petty Laid to Rest in Private California Ceremony

By Hayden Wright

In the weeks since Tom Petty’s death (on October 2) at age 66, countless tributes and memorial performances have celebrated the rock icon’s legacy. Yesterday, Petty was laid to rest in a private service in Pacific Palisades, California.

The musician’s funeral was held at the Self-Realization Fellowship Lake Shrine, where late Beatles guitarist and Petty collaborator George Harrison was laid to rest in 2001, reports Variety.

Petty’s daughter Anna Kim Violette Petty shared a few photos from the funeral. See them below.

The dark of the sun we will stand together💜 A post shared by @inviteloveinvitelove on Oct 16, 2017 at 4:19pm PDT

Into the great wide open⚡️ A post shared by @inviteloveinvitelove on Oct 16, 2017 at 4:22pm PDT