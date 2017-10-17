Watching Sports Can Actually Break Your Heart

By Jenny Q
(Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

According to a new study from Canada, watching sports is not heart-healthy.

Researchers found that sports fans watching the game at home deal with an average 75% increase in heart rate during key points in the game, while fans who are actually in the stands deal with a 110% increase.

That’s a lot of stress, even on a healthy heart. This study of German fans shows heart rate and blood pressure not only shot up during their country’s World Cup competition, but STAYED higher for hours afterward!

What sports moment in your life caused you the most heartache?

If you’re from these parts… gotta be “The Catch”… or “Game Six.”

Yep, there are advantages to not being in the play-offs. We may live longer.

Listen Live